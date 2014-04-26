Heartland Sports scores 4/25 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 4/25

Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Friday 4/25.

MLB
Pittsburgh---0
St. Louis---1

NHL Playoffs
Chicago---3
St. Louis---2
Final OT

HS Baseball
Notre Dame---7
Oran---0

Benton---13
Massac Co.---4

H.S. Softball
Portageville---15
Campbell--0

East Prairie---1
Scott City---12





