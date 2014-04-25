Doctors warn of the dangers of 'beezing'

A lip balm is now part of a viral trend. Some teens have been applying the product to their eyelids, saying it gives them a buzz.

It's called "beezin'" and doctors we spoke with want to make people aware of because it can be dangerous.

Dr. Ryne Wood from Leet Eyecare compared to it those that chew tobacco. The product goes straight into the blood stream without being broken down as much.

People who have tried it say applying Burt's Bees lip balm on the eyelids intensifies the experience of being high or drunk.

Doctors say it could cause an allergic reaction, or even symptoms similar to pink eye. In more serious cases, an infection could develop and cost patients their sight or even threaten their life.

"Topicals are easily absorbed in the eyelid and so because of that, that's what enhances the sensation," Dr. Wood said. "The main risk here is you are going to run into inflation. It could make the eye red. The eyelid could swell. If that's the case, you would have to visit your local eye doctor and take care of that with some oral medications."

Dr. Wood said peppermint oil that creates a tingling sensation on your lips is a strong irritant when absorbed through the eyelids.

He said people who have any pain or redness after beezin' should seek medical attention immediately.

