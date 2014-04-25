1 injured after 3 vehicle crash at Oaks Road, Lydon Road intersection

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Oaks Road and Lydon Road on Friday, April 25 at 7:16 p.m. for a three vehicle crash.

According to deputies, Lindsey Daniels, 24, of Paducah, was eastbound on Lydon Road and had come to a complete stop at the intersection of Oaks Road. They say Daniels failed to see a 1995 Ford F150, driven by Leonard Chappell, 83, of Symsonia, approaching in the southbound lane of Oaks Road.

Agnes Bell, 85, of Paducah was a passenger with Chappell.

According to deputies, Daniels pulled into the path of Chappell, who was not able to avoid the crash.

This impact caused Chappell's vehicle to hit a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Rachel Dunn, 19, of Benton. Dunn's car was stopped in the northbound lane of Oaks Road, as she was waiting for traffic to clear for her to make a left turn onto Lydon Road.

Chappell was taken to Baptist Health for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's department, everyone else involved in the crash was not injured.

Deputies say this portion of Oaks Road was closed for about 40 minutes.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Reidland Fire Department, Jason's Towing and Speedy's Towing.

