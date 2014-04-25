2 Graves Co. men are facing drug charges, traffic violations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Graves Co. men are facing drug charges, traffic violations

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Charles Moore (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Charles Moore (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Joey Sanderson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Joey Sanderson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that two Graves County men have been arrested on drug, traffic violations and a contempt of court order to stay out of Graves County.

Charles Moore, 35, of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance first degree less than 2 grams of meth and contempt of court.

Joey Sanderson, 41, of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree less than 2 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, operating on suspended operator's license and other traffic violations.

Redmon said that the Drug Division detectives received information that Moore was in Graves County. Detectives were aware that Judge Deborah Hawkins Crooks had ordered him to stay out of Graves County until September of 2014.

Several Units responded to the area where he was seen, and a traffic stop was initiated after he was spotted in a vehicle being driven by Sanderson.

Moore was detained and as officers spoke with Sanderson it was determined that he was under the influence of illegal drugs, possibly methamphetamine. At that time he was arrested for driving under the influence.

After a search of Sanderson and his vehicle detectives found baggies of methamphetamine and digital scales, along with other items of paraphernalia.

Sanderson and Moore were taken to the Graves County Jail.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by a KSP Drug Detective, Special Agent with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mayfield Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly