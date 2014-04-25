2 Graves Co. men are facing drug charges, traffic violations

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that two Graves County men have been arrested on drug, traffic violations and a contempt of court order to stay out of Graves County.

Charles Moore, 35, of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance first degree less than 2 grams of meth and contempt of court.

Joey Sanderson, 41, of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree less than 2 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, operating on suspended operator's license and other traffic violations.



Redmon said that the Drug Division detectives received information that Moore was in Graves County. Detectives were aware that Judge Deborah Hawkins Crooks had ordered him to stay out of Graves County until September of 2014.

Several Units responded to the area where he was seen, and a traffic stop was initiated after he was spotted in a vehicle being driven by Sanderson.



Moore was detained and as officers spoke with Sanderson it was determined that he was under the influence of illegal drugs, possibly methamphetamine. At that time he was arrested for driving under the influence.

After a search of Sanderson and his vehicle detectives found baggies of methamphetamine and digital scales, along with other items of paraphernalia.

Sanderson and Moore were taken to the Graves County Jail.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by a KSP Drug Detective, Special Agent with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mayfield Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.