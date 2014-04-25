2 Charleston men arrested in connection with metal theft

Two Charleston men face felony charges this week after they were caught stealing from a Mississippi County farmer, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.

Eddie James Lyons, Senior, 54, and Darryl J. Williams, 53, both of Charleston, are each charged with three counts of burglary, second degree, and three counts of felony theft/stealing, all of which are class C felonies punishable upon conviction by up to seven years in the Department of Corrections.

Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore said the investigation began Wednesday morning when Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum was contacted by a local farmer who reported a significant amount of machinery missing from his farm on State Highway 105.

As with most local farming operations, the property was equipped with a surveillance system from which deputies learned a white single cab Ford truck with two occupants had made several trips to the property and had stolen property on each visit.

At that time, Deputy Cory Hutcheson contacted a local recycling company and learned the vehicle was associated with Eddie Lyons, Senior and Darryl J. Williams, both Charleston residents known to routinely deliver metal to area scrapyards.

Deputy Hutcheson cross referenced records obtained from the recycling company with dates and times of the farm equipment thefts and established that each time the pair stole something, they took the stolen property directly to the recycling center.

On Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Hutcheson received information that Lyons and Williams were near the recycling facility, so he called the Miner Police Department to request the men be detained for Mississippi County.

Upon arriving at the recycling company, Mississippi County Deputies took custody of the men and transported them to Mississippi County Detention Center.

According to Deputy Hutcheson’s report, the men hand-loaded 4,000 pounds of machinery and other equipment with a replacement value exceeding $10,000, and then transported it one truckload at a time to Sikeston, where they were paid a mere $510.

As of press time, both men remained jailed with their bonds set at $25,000 each.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.