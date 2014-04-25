1 shot in face in Scott City, traffic cameras in Cape Girardeau, measles outbreak in Illinois

One person was shot in the face and one person is in custody in Scott City, Mo.

Good evening,

One person was shot in the face and one person is in custody early Friday morning in Scott City, Missouri. It happened at a trailer park in town around 12:35 a.m. Todd Tumminia talked to neighbors in the area. He’ll have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

About a year ago traffic cameras were installed on the corners of Broadway and Sprigg, William and West End, West End and Independence and Main and Spanish Streets. The cameras aren't used to ticket drivers, so why are they there? Mollie Lair will have the answer on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



There's a new warning about measles, one of the most contagious infectious diseases out there. The CDC said the disease is spreading at a pace not seen in 20 years. There have been outbreaks in 13 states, including in Illinois. Allison Twaits talked to a public health nurse. You can click here for the story.



A popular lip balm is now part of a viral trend. Some teens have been applying the product to their eyelids, saying it gives them a buzz. It’s called “beezin’” and people who have tried it say applying Burt’s Bees lip balm on the eyelids intensifies the experience of being high or drunk. Todd Tumminia talked to a Cape Girardeau eye doctor today about this trend. Catch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for more.

On Friday, April 25, the Heartland honored a WWII veteran missing in action in Japan since 1944. Army PFC William T. Carneal’s remains were discovered just last year and returned to Kentucky on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police escorted them the entire way and at the county line, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department took over.

Kentucky officials now say about a half-million Asian carp died in the Cumberland River below Lake Barkley dam and believe the bulk of the kill is over. Fishery biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources were in the area in western Kentucky on Friday and are trying to determine what caused the invasive silver carp to die.

In national news, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside a Connecticut high school on Friday, and police were investigating whether a boy attacked her because she turned down an invitation to be his prom date.

Less than an hour after arriving in South Korea, President Barack Obama solemnly laid a wreath at a memorial honoring Americans killed in the Korean War. On Saturday, he’ll speak to some of the 28,000 American service members stationed there and hold a rare joint security briefing with South Korea’s president.

