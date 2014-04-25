15 arrests, 25 summons made during recent Street Crimes Task For - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

15 arrests, 25 summons made during recent Street Crimes Task Force detail in southeast Missouri

(KFVS) -

Shootings, home invasions, drug deals gone bad, they're all crimes plaguing some of southeast Missouri’s biggest cities.

It’s the driving force behind a new law enforcement effort.

It’s called the Street Crimes Task Force, and it’s made up of officers from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Charleston. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Missouri National Guard will also have members involved.

The goal is to target street level crimes in neighborhoods targeted as problem areas in each community.

On Friday's detail in Cape Girardeau, officers made 15 arrests and issued 25 summons, according to Cape Girardeau Chief Wes Blair.

The task force will be out again the first weekend in May, but they're not saying which of the four communities they'll be targeting: Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff or Charleston.

“We all have a set of rules we have to play by,” said Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Drew Juden.

“They have no rules,” he said of the criminal element. “They recognize no boundaries whether it’s city limits, county lines, or state lines.”

The multi-jurisdictional force of roughly 18 officers will move between the cities each weekend.

