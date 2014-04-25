KYTC: KY 453/Iuka Road reduced to one lane

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on KY 453/Iuka Road in Livingston County on Monday, April 28.

KY 453 will be restricted to one lane at mile point 8.70 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This work site is near Newbern Road between KY 93 and KY 1889/Heater Store Road.

Some delays of five to 10 minutes are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work.

KYTC said drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers in the work zone. Caution is required where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

In case of rain, this project will automatically be pushed back a day until it is completed.

