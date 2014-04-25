Eldorado Garden Study Club and SIC celebrate Arbor Day

The Eldorado Garden Study Club once again celebrated Arbor Day by donating a tree to SIC.

The club has been donating trees to SIC for the past nine Arbor Days with the hope of establishing a grove for the campus.

“SIC appreciates the annual tree donation from the Eldorado Garden Study Club,” said Dr. Jonah Rice, SIC president. “Their efforts to beautify our campus will last for many years and for all to enjoy.”

The Eldorado Garden Study Club was organized in 1946. Currently it has 29 members and is part of the Central Region of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. and the District VII Region of The Garden Clubs of Illinois. Throughout the years the club has worked on various projects which encourage the love of gardening and floral design and its members work to encourage environmental responsibility in themselves, their neighbors and in their community.

“Planting a tree at Southeastern to celebrate Arbor Day has become a nice tradition for our garden club and we enjoy participating with Southeastern annually. In Illinois Arbor Day is celebrated the last Friday in April and we look forward to continuing this worthwhile project in the years to come,” said Dr. Oldham Morgan.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.