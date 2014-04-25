Eldorado Garden Study Club and SIC celebrate Arbor Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Eldorado Garden Study Club and SIC celebrate Arbor Day

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Mark Stucker, Carol Hines, Esther Bornert, Danny DeNeal, Susan Justice, Dr. Mary Jo Oldham Morgan, Ellen Butler, Marilyn King, Lennie Upchurch, Dixie Long, Ed Fitzgerald and Dr. Jonah Rice. (Source: Southeastern Illinois College) Mark Stucker, Carol Hines, Esther Bornert, Danny DeNeal, Susan Justice, Dr. Mary Jo Oldham Morgan, Ellen Butler, Marilyn King, Lennie Upchurch, Dixie Long, Ed Fitzgerald and Dr. Jonah Rice. (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)

The Eldorado Garden Study Club once again celebrated Arbor Day by donating a tree to SIC.

The club has been donating trees to SIC for the past nine Arbor Days with the hope of establishing a grove for the campus.

“SIC appreciates the annual tree donation from the Eldorado Garden Study Club,” said Dr. Jonah Rice, SIC president. “Their efforts to beautify our campus will last for many years and for all to enjoy.”

The Eldorado Garden Study Club was organized in 1946. Currently it has 29 members and is part of the Central Region of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. and the District VII Region of The Garden Clubs of Illinois. Throughout the years the club has worked on various projects which encourage the love of gardening and floral design and its members work to encourage environmental responsibility in themselves, their neighbors and in their community.

“Planting a tree at Southeastern to celebrate Arbor Day has become a nice tradition for our garden club and we enjoy participating with Southeastern annually. In Illinois Arbor Day is celebrated the last Friday in April and we look forward to continuing this worthwhile project in the years to come,” said Dr. Oldham Morgan.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly