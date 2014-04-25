Man accused of breaking into animal clinic, taking meds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of breaking into animal clinic, taking meds

Rodney Jones (Source: Stoddard County SO) Rodney Jones (Source: Stoddard County SO)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Wickliffe, Kentucky man is facing burglary charges out of Stoddard County, Missouri.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Rodney K. Jones, 35, of Wickliffe was charged with burglary first degree, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Carl Hefner says Jones was found by an employee of the Stoddard County Animal Clinic. The employee opened the door to the clinic and found the man standing in the pharmacy room. The employee then ran across the street to call 911.

Dr. Kyle Outzs told officers someone had forced their way into the clinic and got narcotics out of the safe.

Officers found Jones' in a car at a cemetery. He had an active warrant for burglary out of Jackson County, Illinois.

Officers found several medicine vials and prescription bottles in his car trunk.

Jones was booked into the Stoddard County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.


