Carbondale police ask for public's help identifying 2 men in connection with theft

Carbondale police are investigating a report of a retail theft on February 20 in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue.

Police say during the course of the investigation, they learned two people stole merchandise from a business in Carbondale around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The first person is described as a black male in his 20s and wearing a black zip-up jacket with red gym shoes.

The second person is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a black and red zip-up hooded jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the identification of the men are encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab located on the main page of the police department website.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.