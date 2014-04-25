Carbondale police ask for public's help identifying 2 men in con - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police ask for public's help identifying 2 men in connection with theft

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance image of one subject. (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Surveillance image of one subject. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
Surveillance image of second subject. (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Surveillance image of second subject. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale police are investigating a report of a retail theft on February 20 in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue.

Police say during the course of the investigation, they learned two people stole merchandise from a business in Carbondale around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The first person is described as a black male in his 20s and wearing a black zip-up jacket with red gym shoes.

The second person is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a black and red zip-up hooded jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the identification of the men are encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab located on the main page of the police department website.

