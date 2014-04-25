Rte. 91 in Scott Co. to be reduced for pavement repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 91 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane while crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of road is located from Route CC to the Stoddard County line.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, April 28 through Thursday, May 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

