WWII soldier honored - Eye in the sky watching Cape Girardeau - 1 shot in the face, 1 in custody

The Heartland honoring a WWII veteran missing in action in Japan since 1944. Army PFC William T Carneal's remains were discovered just last year and returned to Kentucky on Tuesday.

One person was shot in the face and one person is in custody after a shooting early Friday morning in Scott City.

Ten years of U.S. data suggest cholesterol-lowering drugs are giving patients a license to eat more.

The popular soda Mountain Dew is causing dental woes for its drinkers. Learn more at 5:06.

The suspect in a days-long manhunt involving a stolen squad truck was taken into custody Friday morning.

A man driving the wrong way on Jackson Boulevard caused a head-on crash Friday morning.

Lanes are back open after a semi truck crash on I-57 in Pulaski County. We now know the cause of the crash and the name of the driver.

A student is dead after a stabbing at a Connecticut high school. Police are investigating if the stabbing was related to a prom date denial.

Two Mayfield, Ky. residents are facing meth related charges after an investigation.

It is an unusual beauty pageant raising money for an important cause.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade is keeping an eye on possible severe weather in the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday.

An 'eye in the sky' is watching Cape Girardeau residents at some intersections. What are they used for and who's paying for them?Molly Lair explains at 6:00.

Measles cases in Illinois are on the rise, but why? Allison Twaits has more at 6:10.

The CEO of the world's largest retailer is cashing in.

Todd Richards says twin freshman guards are headed back to UK and he'll have SEMO-Jacksonville State baseball updates. The Cardinals and Blues are also in action tonight. Take our sports poll on which game you'll watch!

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

