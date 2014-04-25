Shooting ruled accidental after 17-year-old shot in face

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face early in the morning in Scott City on April 25.It happened at a trailer park in town around 12:35 a.m.According to the Scott City Police Department, the shooting is being ruled accidental.

A 21-year-old man was arrested, but later released. No charges were filed.

Police say the man was showing some friends his gun when it went off and shot the girl in the face.

The shooting is under investigation.

The victim is expected to recover.

