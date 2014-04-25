6th annual 5KFVS packet pick-up information

The 6th annual 5KFVS run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. The 12K run begins at 8 a.m.

5KFVS PACKET PICKUP

Packet pickup has been moved on Friday to KFVS in the lobby of the Hirsch Tower at 310 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.



Your packet will include bib number, race t-shirt & a goody bag with race info., vendor samples, etc.

You can pick up your packet:

Friday, May 9

4-7pm

Saturday, May 10

6:30-8am

If you pick up your packet on race morning, please arrive early to ensure you are checked in by race time. There will be a line!

RACE DAY REGISTRATION

We will have race day registration, however there are a limited number of spots available, so please arrive early. A t-shirt is not guaranteed with race day registration.

RACE EXPO

Some of our sponsors will be set up on race morning with information, samples, etc. Feel free to visit them!

We will also have a live band. Rock out with Human Zoo as you get ready to run and after the race!

The Alma Schrader 4th grade choir will perform the National Anthem before the 12K run.

Southeast Health will provide first aid in the event it is needed. Look for their tent in our expo area.

Port-a-potty’s will be available. There will be no secured storage area, so please do not bring anything you can’t hang onto.

MEDALS:

Medals will be awarded by again group following the 5K.

First, second, and third place medals will be awarded to the following age groups for both events:

18-under

19-24

25-29

30-34

35-39

40-44

45-49

50-54

55+

OTHER IMPORTANT INFO.:

Parking is limited, again arriving early, will help you get a better spot! Check our race map for highlighted parking spaces.

There will be water stops along the race course as well as post race water and fruit for partipants.

Race proceeds support the United Way of Southeast Missouri. Learn more about their cause: http://www.unitedwayofsemo.org/

The 5KFVS will happen rain or shine! Thank you for your participation.

