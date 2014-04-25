No, no: Ill. school puts up pair of no-hitters

HARDIN, Ill. (AP) - No-hitters in baseball or softball don't happen too often but a pair of them by one school in single day is very rare.

Calhoun High School from the southwestern Illinois town of Hardin pulled it off Thursday with a pair of no-hitters over Greenfield High School.

According to The Telegraph in Alton (http://bit.ly/QLEdLY ), The Calhoun Warriors baseball team blanked Greenfield 9-0. Pitcher Mitch Bick didn't give up a hit and struck out 18. He walked just one batter.

Pitcher Grace Baalman threw a no-hitter for the Warriors softball team in its 10-0 win over Greenfield.

Baalman came close to a perfect game. She struck out nine and didn't walk anyone. But one Greenfield batter reached base on an error.

Hardin is about 40 miles north of St. Louis.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.thetelegraph.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.