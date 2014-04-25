Two face charges after meth bust in Graves County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two face charges after meth bust in Graves County

Tyler Reed & Brittany McClain (Source: Graves County SO) Tyler Reed & Brittany McClain (Source: Graves County SO)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two Mayfield residents face drug charges after an investigation.

Tyler Reed, 24, and Brittany McClain, 26, both of Mayfield were taken into custody after an undercover investigation.

Both were booked into the Graves County Jail and charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st degree greater than 22 gramsof methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance first degree methamphetamine.

Detectives took them into custody at a convenience store just north of Mayfield.

According to the sheriff's office, Reed went inside the business to meet with the prospective buyer of methamphetamine.

When officers looked inside Reed's vehicle, they say laying in plain view was a baggie of meth in the driver’s seat. McClain was a passenger in the vehicle, when asked if she had illegal drugs, she told them that she did in her underwear.

Detectives say Reed and McClain admitted they were at the store to sell a quarter ounce of meth to someone.

Drug Detectives from McCracken, Marshall and Graves County Sheriff’s Offices and a Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took part in the investigation. The Mayfield Police Department dispatched a female officer to assist with the search.

