Christopher man facing home burglary charges

A Christopher, Illinois man faces burglary charges after officers say he took items from a Carbondale home.

Anthony Watts, 42, was charged with residential burglary and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The incident happened Wednesday night in the 800 block of East Main Street.

Officers say Watts went inside an unlocked home and stole items sometime around 11 p.m.

Officers later located Watts and the stolen property.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.