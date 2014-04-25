Bevin criticized for cockfighting comments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Bevin told a rally last month that it was "a bad idea" to outlaw cockfighting and that he "will not support it."

Bevin made the comments during a rally on March 29 in Corbin, according to a report by WAVE TV (http://bit.ly/1iUUloY ).

The comments contradict Bevin's earlier statements that he was speaking to the group about his Senate candidacy and that he did not know it was a rally to legalize cockfighting. Bevin later told the station he does not personally support cockfighting. He said he does support the First Amendment right to free speech.

Bevin is challenging U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in the Republican primary on May 20.

