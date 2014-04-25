Man falls asleep, car hits Ky. school bus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man falls asleep, car hits Ky. school bus

(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Officers say a man fell asleep while driving and his car then hit a school bus in McCracken County, Kentucky.

It happened shortly after 6:35 a.m. on Noble Road near Pullen Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, Larry R. Douglas, 24, of Wingo was eastbound on Noble Road when he fell asleep and his car hit a McCracken County school bus in the right rear.

Joy M. Clark, 44, of Paducah was driving the McCracken County school bus. The bus was almost stopped to pick up a student when the collision with the car happened.

Deputies say six passengers were on the school bus. No one was hurt. Clark had the yellow flashing lights activated on the bus, but the red lights and stop sign had not been activated because the bus was not completely stopped.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mercy Regional and Concord Fire.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

