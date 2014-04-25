Suspect wanted in manhunt involving stolen squad truck taken into custody

Ripley County residents can rest easier Friday morning as the suspect in a days-long manhunt involving a stolen squad truck has been taken into custody.

According to the Oregon County Sheriff's Department, early Friday morning, Jeffery Wegener, 26, was taken into custody without incident by deputies after a sighting by a local resident.

Wegener was found in the woods 10 miles east of Alton on US Highway 160.

He faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and theft/stealing of a firearm.

Wagener's bond is set at $70,000 cash/corporate surety.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation.

On Monday, Ripley County Sheriff Ron Barnett warned residents in the county should keep their eyes open and doors locked after a manhunt in a neighboring county.

Sunday night, Oregon County deputies responded to a call of a man causing problems in Myrtle, Mo. at a store.

Wegener was confronted by officers, then took off.

He found an Oregon County squad vehicle that was still running and drove off in it.

He then reportedly drove the car into the Eleven Point River at The Narrows access and ran off.

Wegener was last seen Monday morning near the Ripley County line by a farmer.

His family had said he is off his medication.

According to the Oregon County Sheriff's Department, Wegener is originally from Nebraska and is a veteran. They said he was camping along the river in Oregon County.

At the time, the sheriff's department said Wegener may have been armed with a machete.

However, when he was found he did not have a machete with him.

