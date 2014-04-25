Heartland Cooks 4/25/14 - Amy's Apple Cinnamon Muffins

This week’s Heartland Cook shares a simple but very tasty recipe for a breakfast favorite. Amy Kesterson says she’s made her Apple Cinnamon Muffins since she was a little girl. Now, as an adult, she likes to bake these muffins with her son and other family members. It’s an easy one-bowl introduction to baking for kids and grownups alike. The brown sugar and pecan topping is optional, but Amy suggests you try it!

Ingredients:

1 large egg

½ cup milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 ½ cups flour

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup applesauce

3/4 cup chopped apples



Brown sugar (to taste)

Chopped pecans (to taste)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease or line six large or 12 small muffin cups.

Whisk together egg, milk and oil. Add flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon. Mix until moistened.

Add vanilla, applesauce and diced apples. Mix until well combined. Batter will be lumpy.

Fill muffin tins two-thirds of the way full. Sprinkle tops of muffins with brown sugar and chopped pecans.

Bake 20 – 25 minutes until golden brown.

