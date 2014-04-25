Unusual beauty pageant helps The Safe House for Women

It's an unusual beauty pageant to raise money for an important cause.



Big Man on Campus is an annual event a Cape Central High School. Every year seniors try out - senior guys that is - to be one of the beauty contestants.



They strut their stuff in swimwear, do a talent competition, and even a question-and-answer session. All of the money raised from the event goes to help The Safe House for Women.

Student organizers say every year the guys come up with entertaining and shocking surprises at times during the show.



"They really put themselves out there for this cause that's very important to our school," said Sydney Messerli, senior and student organizer.



Each year a team of Cape Central ladies work to showcase the unique pageant.



"We have set a goal of $2000," said Messerli. "The more money we raise, the more we can help all of those people in need. It's so important to know you have a safe place to go."



Meanwhile, Safe House directors say they are touched by so many organizations in the community reaching out to help women and other victims of domestic violence those who benefit from the Safe House.

"This is exactly what we want," said Allison Leonard, director of the Safe House. "While the money helps those who are already victims, these young men make a powerful statement by being part of this."



She explains domestic violence can happen at any age and they need men and women alike to stand against it.



"The money is obviously wonderful to help us reach out to more women, but when young men stand up and say 'We want want to spread awareness and we won't stand for domestic violence,' that's the real key to stopping it and preventing it," said Leonard.



Holly Brantley will be the emcee of this year's event. It's something she's done for several years in a row.



The show is Friday, April, 25 at 7 p.m. at Kinder Hall inside Cape Central High School. Admission is $5. They encourage larger donations if possible to help the cause.



You can also get in on a raffle to win prizes from some local businesses like Cup n' Cork, Bloom, Philanthropy, Kim Talley of Salon Savvi, Weddings and Parties Complete, Tans R Us, How? Jewelry, and Sloan + Themis and more.



Raffle tickets are $1 each.

