Lanes open after driver cited after semi truck crash in Pulaski County

Traffic is back to normal after a semi truck crash in Pulaski County. One lane had been closed on Friday morning after the wreck.Pulaski County EMA Director Ken Kerley tells Heartland news the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday between Mounds and Ullin at the 12 mile marker.According to Illinois State Police, Jose Hernandez, 63 of Laredo, Texas, was driving a semi truck loaded with car parts when he lost control, over-corrected, ran off the road and crashed into an embankment.Hernandez was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was later released.The crash is still under investigation.Hernandez was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.