Elderly man killed in Perry County, Ill. farming accident

A Nashville, Ill. man is dead after a farming accident Thursday evening in Perry County.According to the sheriff's department, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. near 5754 Todds Mill Road.Deputies on the scene found 81-year-old Arnold J. Bathon pinned beneath a tractor that had overturned.The Perry County Coroner Paul Searby pronounced Bathon dead at the scene.An investigation is ongoing by the Perry County Sheriff's Office and the Perry County Coroner's Office.