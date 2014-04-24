Woman injured after heating pad catches fire, severe weather in the Heartland, study finds link between marijuana and heart problems

People in Thebes were told their water would be shut off for an undetermined amount of time.

We have some thunderstorm warnings for the southern parts of the Heartland. Grant Dade and the StormTeam will have more.

An East Prairie woman was injured in a fire Wednesday evening after the heating pad she was using caught fire.

Good evening,

Last night we told you about a woman who was rushed to the hospital after a heating pad she was using caught fire. Todd Tumminia went to East Prairie, Missouri to find out more about the woman injured in the fire and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



We have some severe weather watches and warnings issued for parts of the Heartland tonight. You can click here for the watches and warnings. You can check out our interactive radar by clicking here. Grant Dade will have more on the forecast on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A recent study said there might be a possible link between marijuana and heart problems. The study found young and middle-aged adults who smoke the drug may be putting themselves at risk for cardiovascular disease .Christy Millweard talked to a member of the Show Me Cannabis group. You can click here to see what he said.

There is another development in the February death of SIU student Pravin Varughese and the family is speaking out. Varughese’s family calls their son’s death suspicious, and they’re taking additional steps to find answers.

A water main break kept people in Thebes, Illinois from doing dishes and taking showers for over 24 hours; and they were never told exactly when it was going to be turned back on. Allison Twaits was in Thebes today, where they were told their water would be shut off for an undetermined amount of time.



In this week's I-Team investigation, Crystal Britt brings us the story of Harold McClanahan of Perryville, Missouri. He fits the description of the working poor; that is, until he got hurt. You can click here for more.



Have you ever wondered what the allegiance is to certain Major League baseball teams where you live? As a “New York Times" article suggests, “you don’t have to guess anymore.” You can click here to see which team Cape Girardeau’s allegiance is to.

Dr. Jerry Umanos was doing exactly what he wanted to with his life when he was killed in Afghanistan. His brother-in-law said the pediatrician, who was one of three people shot to death at a Kabul hospital, became a doctor so he could help poor children.

The University of Kentucky says it will relax its ban on alcohol, allowing legal drinking at some places on the Lexington campus. The school said Thursday it will revise the long-standing campus policy to allow allow alcohol consumption under guidelines and conditions that weren’t specified.

In national news, the nation’s top telecoms regulator is proposing to allow a pay-for-priority fast lane on the internet for movies,music and other services to get to people’s homes. The proposed rules come after a federal appeals court struck down previous “net neutrality” rules designed to prevent internet access providers such as Comcast from discriminating against certain traffic flowing to their customers.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS