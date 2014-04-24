Another development in the Pravin Varughese case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Another development in the Pravin Varughese case

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

There is another development in the February death of SIU student Pravin Varughese and the family is speaking out.

Varughese's family calls their son's death suspicious and they're is taking additional steps to find answers.

Pravin Varughese was found dead in a wooded area of Carbondale near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Heartland News has reached out to the Jackson County Coroner for confirmation on the family's claim, but have not heard back from him.

The family had a second toxicology exam conducted. Those results came back negative for drugs or alcohol.

The doctor who did the exam says the samples used in the exam were obtained 9 days after the body was found.

He would not comment on if that would jeopardize the results.

it will be another four weeks before final autopsy results will be released.

