KSP spotlights its Canine Section in video

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police is putting the spotlight on its Canine Section in the latest KSP-TV episode.

The YouTube video explores the role of the canine unit and the training and care required for these four-legged creatures.

KSP spokesman Sgt. Michael Webb said the Canine Section is attached to the Special Operations Branch and includes 16 KSP troopers, three CVE officers and 24 dogs.

“The Canine Section adds a unique tool to investigations,” Webb said. “We capitalize on the dogs’ abilities to track and aid when apprehending suspects and their keen sense for drug and explosives detection.”

Webb said the video gives the agency an opportunity to showcase the Canine Section and educate the public on the role of the canine in law enforcement.

You can click here to watch it.

KSP-TV consists of short videos in documentary-style format that highlights the inner workings of the agency.

