Photography Club students get pointers on basics

Allie Douglass gives pointers to Reidland Middle School students Kyle Petersen and Madison Cadwell. (Source: McCracken County Schools)

The public relations specialist at Murray State University gave pointers to Reidland Middle School students on Wednesday, April 24.

Allie Douglass stopped by the school's after school program, called the FAST Academy, to teach students in Photography Club about photography basics and how to take good portrait photos.

Grand funding and volunteers, such as Douglass, make possible the after school program that serves as many as 65 students per day, Monday through Thursday.



