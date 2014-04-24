MCHS students accepted to Governor’s Scholars Program

A number of McCracken County High School students will participate in the 2014 Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.According to the school, Juniors Karah Braboy, McKenna Garneau, Madison Lane, Haleigh Martin, Callie Shadrick and Jeffery Walker were selected. Junior Noah Cartwright was named an alternate.

The mission of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program is to enhance Kentucky's next generation of civic and economic leaders.



To be eligible for nomination and selection, students must complete an application and be nominated by their school district.



Students will attend the program on one of three college campuses throughout the Commonwealth.



