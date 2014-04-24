Marijuana linked to heart problems

A recent study said there might be a possible link between marijuana and heart problems.The study found young and middle-aged adults who smoke the drug may be putting themselves at risk for cardiovascular disease.Researchers say of about 2,000 health complications involving marijuana, 35 were heart-related.This including two heart attacks and nine deaths.John Payne with Show Me Cannabis, the pro-legalization group in Missouri said he thinks the findings are interesting, but said there is still a lot they don't know.Payne said he wonders if the negative effects on the heart are from the marijuana itself, or the fact that users might be smoking it.In states that have legalized pot for either recreations or medical uses, he said there's a trend of people moving away from smoking it, and instead ingesting through oils or edibles."Largely I think it's just the effects of smoking, if you're smoking something that is not good for you, regardless what it is that you're smoking,” said Payne.Payne said the study also doesn't show a way to control the effects of previous heart conditions.Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton said it will be something to keep an eye on for the future.