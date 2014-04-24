Relative: Slain doctor loved work in Afghanistan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CHICAGO (KFVS/AP) - Dr. Jerry Umanos was doing exactly what he wanted to do with his life when he was killed in Afghanistan.

His brother-in-law says the pediatrician who was one of three people shot to death at a Kabul hospital became a doctor so he could help poor children. Speaking by phone from suburban Atlanta, Jeff Schuitema says Umanos and his wife first went to Afghanistan years ago, once their children were grown. They'd been returning ever since - coming back to Chicago to earn enough money so he could continue his volunteer work.

He says his sister, Jan Schuitema, went with Umanos and taught at a girls' school, but returned more often than he did to earn enough money so that he could stay in Afghanistan.

Governor Pat Quinn released this statement on Thursday:

“I was very saddened to hear of the tragic death of Dr. Jerry Umanos, ‘Dr. Jerry,’ a kind-hearted and selfless man who for years sacrificed the comforts of home to serve those in need overseas.

Dr. Jerry helped countless people throughout his lifetime. While there are no words in the English language to ease the pain, we can find comfort in his life’s work and all those he healed here at home and around the world.

I offer my condolences to Dr. Jerry Umanos’ wife, their children and his colleagues at the Lawndale Christian Health Center and in Kabul.”

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this article.

