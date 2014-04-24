Prescription take back in Saline County on April 26

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Egyptian Health Department for prescription medication disposal.

On Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saline County area residents can turn in expired or unused prescription medications at the Saline County Courthouse parking lot.

It is recommended not to flush or throw unused or unwanted prescription medications down the drain or in the trash, as both pose a potential safety and health hazards.