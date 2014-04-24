Sedalia Elementary School receives gift of American flag

Sedalia Elementary School in southeastern Graves County recently accepted with gratitude a new American flag from Woodmen of the World Mayfield Chapter 741.

Pictured here, from left, are WOW field representative Spence Pate, WOW member Joe Waggoner, and field representative Travis Emerson posing with kindergarten students Acey Stricklin, Camri Patterson, and Sydney Shea.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.