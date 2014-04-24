Possible severe weather - Should MO expand Medicaid? - Family of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Possible severe weather - Should MO expand Medicaid? - Family of SIU student talks

There is a chance we could see severe weather this evening. There is a chance we could see severe weather this evening.
Should MO expand Medicaid? Crystal Britt has a special I-Team report. Should MO expand Medicaid? Crystal Britt has a special I-Team report.
The family of an SIU student found dead in February talks to Allison Twaits about the autopsy results. The family of an SIU student found dead in February talks to Allison Twaits about the autopsy results.

Good afternoon! Coming up at 5 & 6 on Heartland News …

Grant Dade is watching the radar and says there is a "good bet" for severe weather early this evening. Tune in at 5:02 for the latest weather update.

Now is a good time to download the StormTeam Weather app for your device. Text "storm" to 91212. Standard text messaging rates may apply.

All lanes of Interstate 55 are now open after an early morning crash in Perry County. Reports say the driver fell asleep.

Some call it a healthcare crisis … should Missouri expand Medicaid? Tune in at 6:09 for a I-Team special report by Crystal Britt.

Allison Twaits has an update at 5:03 from the family of an SIU student that was found dead in Carbondale in mid-February.

The FDA has proposed it's first regulations on E-Cigarettes. And, a new study shows marijuana is bad for the heart.

A popular bathroom fixture is turning into a huge problem and costing you money. Tune in at 5:23 to learn more about "flushable wipes."

There is a water issue in Thebes, Illinois at a public housing unit. Allison Twaits has the details tonight at 6:00.

Trending on Facebook: A teen girl is behind bars after police in Tennessee say she stole a gun from a 70-year-old man. Typically this type of crime doesn't make national headlines, but it is where police found the gun that has people talking. WARNING: This story might be disturbing to some viewers.

Gov. Pat Quinn says he supports a plan to let voters decide if they should limit the terms of state constitutional officers.

And, Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation that would rewrite the state's criminal code.

Todd Richards will preview SEMO-Jacksonville State and have Cards-Mets highlights from today's game.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly