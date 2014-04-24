Possible severe weather - Should MO expand Medicaid? - Family of SIU student talks

The family of an SIU student found dead in February talks to Allison Twaits about the autopsy results.

There is a chance we could see severe weather this evening.

Good afternoon! Coming up at 5 & 6 on Heartland News …

Grant Dade is watching the radar and says there is a "good bet" for severe weather early this evening. Tune in at 5:02 for the latest weather update.

Now is a good time to download the StormTeam Weather app for your device. Text "storm" to 91212. Standard text messaging rates may apply.

All lanes of Interstate 55 are now open after an early morning crash in Perry County. Reports say the driver fell asleep.

Some call it a healthcare crisis … should Missouri expand Medicaid? Tune in at 6:09 for a I-Team special report by Crystal Britt.

Allison Twaits has an update at 5:03 from the family of an SIU student that was found dead in Carbondale in mid-February.

The FDA has proposed it's first regulations on E-Cigarettes. And, a new study shows marijuana is bad for the heart.

A popular bathroom fixture is turning into a huge problem and costing you money. Tune in at 5:23 to learn more about "flushable wipes."

There is a water issue in Thebes, Illinois at a public housing unit. Allison Twaits has the details tonight at 6:00.

Trending on Facebook: A teen girl is behind bars after police in Tennessee say she stole a gun from a 70-year-old man. Typically this type of crime doesn't make national headlines, but it is where police found the gun that has people talking. WARNING: This story might be disturbing to some viewers.

Gov. Pat Quinn says he supports a plan to let voters decide if they should limit the terms of state constitutional officers.

And, Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation that would rewrite the state's criminal code.

Todd Richards will preview SEMO-Jacksonville State and have Cards-Mets highlights from today's game.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer