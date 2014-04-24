PSC modifies hearing schedules in Noranda cases against Ameren - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

PSC modifies hearing schedules in Noranda cases against Ameren

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has modified the schedules in complaint cases filed by Noranda Aluminum, Inc. against Ameren Missouri.

According to a news release from PSC, Noranda and 37 other customers filed a complaint against Ameren Missouri on February 12 alleging that Ameren Missouri is earning in excess of its authorized return on equity.

The complaint asks the commission to review Ameren Missouri’s rates and to revise those rates to just and reasonable levels.

Hearings in this complaint case are scheduled for July through August 1. The commission anticipates rendering a decision on September 26.

In a separate complaint case, Noranda and 37 others allege the rate Noranda currently pays to Ameren Missouri for its electricity is unreasonable.

According to the news release, Noranda says that because of low aluminum prices and other business conditions, they must have a rate reduction for its aluminum smelter to remain financially workable.

Noranda is asking the commission to reduce the rate Noranda pays to $30/MWh and to increase the rate paid by Ameren Missouri’s other customers to make the adjustment revenue neutral for Ameren Missouri.

Hearings are scheduled for June 16-17 in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City. The Commission anticipates making a decision in this complaint case on August 6.

