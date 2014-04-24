Gov. backs term limits for constitutional officers

MARION, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn says he supports a plan to let voters decide if they should limit the terms of state constitutional officers.

Republican leaders from the state House and Senate have proposed an amendment to the state's Constitution that would limit the officers to two, four-year terms. To get the measure on the ballot, it needs a three-fifths vote in the Legislature. The state's six constitutional officers include the governor, treasurer and comptroller.

In a Thursday statement, Quinn says he's backed term limits for years. However, when asked about the issue last year, Quinn wouldn't commit to a term limit for himself.

He's seeking a second full term in November.

His Republican gubernatorial challenger, Bruce Rauner (ROW'-nur) is pushing for a term limits measure for lawmakers.

The legislation: SJRCA69

