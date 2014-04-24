Smithland Bridge to be reduced to 1 lane April 25

Kentucky state transportation officials plan to restrict traffic to one lane on the US 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County on Friday, April 25.

The lane restriction on the Smithland Bridge during daylight hours is to allow the KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew to clean and seal joints on the bridge deck.

Drivers should prepare for one lane traffic with alternating flow between approximately 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday. Delays should be minor and generally less than four minutes.

