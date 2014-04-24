Missouri Tiger Caravan rolls into Cape Girardeau

The Mizzou Caravan made a stop on Thursday, May 1 in Cape Girardeau.

Student athletes Maty Mauk, Morgan eye and Women's Head Basketball Coach Robin Pingeton and others planned to attend. New men's basketball coach Kim Anderson is also on the guest list.

"Were a team that has some good athleticism," said Kim Anderson, new Mizzou men's basketball coach. "We need to get some scoring because our top scorers graduated. J-III is our top returning scorer and he's about 5-6 points a game."

Has coach Anderson talked to you about some things?

A little bit, about what I have to improve on get better, overall were just gonna have fun next year and win and play defense, that's about it," said Forward Jonathan Williams III.

Tiger Athletics sponsored a Tiger Talk program at Dalhousie Golf Club on Thursday evening.

Fans got player autographs along with photos with the AT&T Cotton Bowl Trophy.

The caravan will also make stops in Springfield, Jefferson City, Hannibal and Mendon.

