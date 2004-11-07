Undercover Drug Investigation

By: CJ Cassidy

KENNETT, MO -- The Show Me State has been in the national spotlight many times. Just this year, baseball fans everywhere tuned in to watch the St. Louis Cardinals as they made it to the World Series. Before that, one of the three presidential debates was hosted in the Gateway City.

But Missouri has also been in the spotlight for a different kind of statistic. It leads the nation in the number of Methamphetamine lab busts. Still, police say they could do their job a lot better if they had your cooperation.

So we went along with drug agents on an undercover investigation, to see how easy it was to get the ingredients for making meth. To say it was shocking finding out how little people know about meth would be putting it mildly.

In fact the experience was not only an eye opener to us, but also to drug agents with the Bootheel Drug Task Force. Agents say it goes to show they too need to constantly change their tactics, just to keep up with meth cooks.

Our mission was two fold:

To see if we could buy more than two boxes of cold or flu medicine with Pseudoephedrine in them. Pseudoephedrine is a main ingredient in Methamphetamine, and Missouri law only allows you to buy two boxes at a time. We wanted to see how many ingredients used in making meth we could buy without arousing the suspicion of store employees.

First stop, the Family Dollar Store, in Kennett.

Armed with a hidden camera an undercover officer and I head into the store, and pick out three boxes of pills. Remember, under state law I should only be able to buy two. But, there's no problem here. The undercover drug agent and I breeze through with three boxes.

Next stop, Freds Department Store, Kennett.

My assignment here, to pick up four boxes of cold medicine. Here, the cashier almost stops me, but when I suggest giving two boxes to the undercover agent with me, she readily agrees. Outside, drug agents look on in disbelief as we show them our purchases.

"She told me it was the law so she couldn't sell me more than two," I explain.

"So she let your partner buy the other two, with your money?" drug agents ask incredulously.

"That's a violation of Missouri Statute, we could actually go in there and make a case on the store for allowing that to happen," one drug agent says.

Then we're off to Wal-Mart, in Kennett.

Investigators didn't know what to expect here because they say store employees have helped them arrest would be meth cooks many times.

"The programs (in the registers) should pop up and ask for I.D to identify these people that are buying ingredients," agent John Higgins says.

The ingredients we aim to buy are common household items ranging from Heet to Liquid Plumber. When we have a cartful of supplies, we head over to the check out aisle.

Once again, no alarms go off, and we're home free.

"Nobody's called us yet, and suspicious activities have already taken place," the agent monitoring phones says.

One last test run before we wrap up, and this time we revist the Family Dollar Store where we easily picked up three boxes of pills earlier.

Our mission is to buy four more boxes. Something we figure will certainly alert the clerk. After all how many boxes of cold medicine does one person need? But the cashier doesn't even bat an eyelid as she scans my selections.

So now it's time for the undercover agents to step into action. The clerk isn't really sure what's happening, but she rushes off, more than happy to let her manager deal with the mess.

"I got four boxes, I came in earlier and got three so that's seven boxes altogether," I tell the Manager.

"The rule is you sell two boxes of any kind of sinus medication. She knows that but I guess she forgot," Manager Betty Joyner says. But she admits the clerks in the store aren't trained to spot suspicious activity, and agrees the employees here need more training.

It's the same story at Freds.

"We discuss the drug problems with our employees, but there's not really a training session we discuss laws and stuff like that," Store Manager Jeremy Winberry says, when confronted.

Wal-Mart store managers refused to comment on camera but say they usually have a system in place to trigger off an alarm. They say the safeguard may have malfunctioned when we made our purchases.

But drug agents can't afford to turn their backs on store clerks. They say they need their help to fight the quickly spreading meth epidemic.

The next step in our investigation comes a few weeks later. Using the video from our hidden camera, narcotics investigators try educating store clerks about the dangerous drug and how the could help police get an edge on crooks.

The audience looks on in amazement as Agent Tim Trowbridge shows how harmless items can be suspicious when bought in bulk, or sometimes when picked up by people who act nervous.

Still Shane Ward, a retail worker who attended the workshop, tells me he isn't without his problems as well. "It's hard as a store manager with a lot of highschool students that work for me it's hard to be there to regulate them and tell them how to do this and make them care," he says.

Many other retailers say they'll use the information from the workshop to ring up more than someone's purchases.

It's something drug agents like Tim Trowbridge are counting on. "They'll now be more apt to talk to us and communicate with us. That's the key," he says. Under Missouri law anyone who knowingly or recklessly sells more than the legal amount of drugs containing ephedrine or pseudoepherine would be guilty of a misdemeanor, but no one was arrested as a result of our investigation.