All lanes of I-55 reopened in Perry County after crash

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 55 are now open after an early morning crash in Perry County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound I-55 near mile marker 126.

Crews on the scene say a vehicle hauling other vehicles hit a guard rail after the driver fell asleep.

No word on injuries at this time.

