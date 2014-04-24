No injuries or damage after fire at Scott County business

Crews were called to a fire early Thursday morning at a Scott County business.According to Sgt. Brown with Sikeston DPS Fire Station 2, the call came in around 5:40 Thursday morning for a fire on Highway H near Miner at Pallet Connections.Crews were able to put out the fire fairly quickly, according to our crew on the scene.No injuries or serious damages reported.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.Stay with Heartland News on air and online for updates.