Blues C Backes scratched for Game 4

CHICAGO (AP) - St. Louis center David Backes has been scratched for Game 4 of the Blues' first-round playoff series against the Chicago Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury.

Backes did not participate in St. Louis' morning skate, but coach Ken Hitchcock did not rule him out for Wednesday night's game. The final word came when Backes was on the list of scratches on the pregame roster report.

Forward Brenden Morrow also was scratched after Hitchcock said earlier in the day that he would miss the rest of the series. Morrow missed the final three games of the regular season with a foot injury. He played in Games 1 and 3 against the Blackhawks.

Backes missed Game 3 after he absorbed a big hit from Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook in the third period of the Blues' 4-3 overtime victory Saturday.

