Neighbors speak out after woman burned in fire caused by heating pad

A woman was injured in a fire just outside of East Prairie on Wednesday evening.According to East Prairie, Missouri Fire Chief Kyle Hutcheson, the fire happened at 39 Quail Street.A 59-year-old woman suffered burns to the hands, hip and leg, and had smoke inhalation. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital."I said that fire kind of scared me," Toy Forcum, a neighbor, said. "Then later on when we went in, we heard a big boom. The oxygen tank went off.""We walked in the house and there was a big bang and the whole house shook," Daniel Forcum, another neighbor, said. "I walked back over there and the whole middle of that house had caved in. It was blazing up through the roof and the fire department was standing on the outside spraying water on it back out of the way."Hutchenson said the woman was using a heating pad on her hip while sitting in a recliner when her clothes caught fire.He said her brother was able to get her out of the house even before crews arrived on scene.