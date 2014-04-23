1 injured in wreck on US 60 in McCracken County

One person was injured in a wreck in western Kentucky on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on US Highway 60 W and Cairo Road .

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Jesse Riley, 19, of Paducah was driving a Ford Escort westbound on US Highway 60 W with two passengers. Riley was trying to go through the intersection when his car hit a vehicle driven by David Hendrian, 70, of Howell, Michigan.

Hendrian was operating a 1992 Travel Master Motor Home with a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier in tow.

Officers say Hendrian was trying to make a left hand turn onto Cairo Road from the East bound lanes of US Highway 60 W.

According to the sheriff's office, Riley was trying to beat a changing stoplight that was yellow but didn't see Hendrian who was making his turn and almost clear of the lanes of traffic.

Riley sought medical treatment for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The road was down to one lane for around 45 minutes while crews cleaned up the wreck.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Paducah Police Department, the Concord Fire Department, and Mercy Regional Ambulance Service.

