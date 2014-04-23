NFL player, restaurant team up to raise money for scholarship ho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NFL player, restaurant team up to raise money for scholarship honoring late teen

Written by Heartland News
Connect
Dominic Hooper (Source: Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel) Dominic Hooper (Source: Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A current NFL player and a Cape Girardeau restaurant will team up to raise money for a scholarship fund honoring a Scott City teenager who died in February.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Cape Girardeau had a Spirit Night a few weeks ago and it went really well.

Dominic Hooper was student from Scott City that died in an ATV wreck in February.

Former SEMO football player and current Dallas Cowboy Edgar Jones heard about Dominic, and wanted to do something to help raise more money for the scholarship fund.

Chick-fil-A said they'd do another spirit night, and Jones said he'd be there from 6-7 p.m. on Friday to sign autographs for $5 each.

The Sprit Night will run from 5-8 p.m. where a portion of sales will also go to the scholarship fund.

Jones is in town for a football camp this weekend.

