Farmers hurry to plant before rain

Since Wednesday had some great weather, many people decided to play outside or take their dog for a walk. But most farmers were busy planting.The Haley Family in New Madrid County were hard at work on Wednesday.They said they're putting in long hours to try to get the rice planting in before the next round of rain. It's all because of the strange Spring weather."We just started yesterday planting typically, we like to start at the beginning of April, but here it is the end, we hopefully in the next couple of weeks can get wrapped up here," said Cecil Haley.The nice weather Wednesday meant these farmers are trying to plant as much of their more than 2,300 acres of rice that they can before the rain comes Thursday."Well we've got rain coming in, so we just now got dried up enough to be able to start planting again, so we're trying to get as much done as we can before it hits again," said Haley.Haley said they're used to this weird weather. He said that's the only thing about farming that's consistent, it's inconsistent."You never know, you can't predict it, it's tough to try to base what you're going to do each year off of the weather because there's no one year that's the same," said Haley.The Haley's said the ground needs to be completely dry before planting so that the farm equipment doesn't get stuck in the mud.