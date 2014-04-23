Deadly pig virus - Murder suspect arraigned - Hospital 'no-hit' zone

Agriculture officials say there have been hundreds of cases of a deadly pig virus in Illinois. Mollie Lair has the latest details tonight at 9:00.

A bill making its way through the Missouri House would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to go without wearing helmets on the road.

The Marion VA opened the Tele-Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, April 23 to better serve its Veterans. Heartland News was inside the hospital to get a first hand look at how this new technology operates.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has a new home in Sikeston, off of Highway H near Exit 69.

A man accused of murdering a Cape Girardeau woman was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

A Springfield, Missouri youth football coach accused of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl is now facing rape charges.

A man's remains will be cremated after they were recently identified as part of a sheriff's office effort to ID victims of 1970s serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

A Carbondale man convicted of murder was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Wednesday.

One Missouri hospital has a new policy that forbids hitting of any kind-including parents spanking their children.



Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says tonight will be nice and cool but tomorrow could bring severe weather . Tune in at 10:04 for first weather.

The Blues and Blackhawks face off tonight and Todd Richards will have highlights of the playoff game and highlights of the Cubs 100th birthday celebration held today at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Also, the NFL full schedule is out.



Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer