Southeast Missouri Food Bank has new home in Sikeston

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has a new home in Sikeston, off of Highway H near Exit 69.

Food Bank Director Karen Green said the food bank actually started in Sikeston in 1985 and moved to Cape Girardeau in the early 2000s.

While the organization is leaving the Cape Girardeau location on Nash Road, they are looking for a building in Cape Girardeau to continue operations there as well. The new location in Sikeston is about 64,000 square feet compared to the previous Cape Girardeau location of about 27,000.

They hope more space means helping more people.

"It will allow us to increase our capacity, to store more food and distribute it, it will allow us to actually improve the nutritional quality, cause we have more freezer and cooler space so we can do a lot more nutritional produce and things like that," Green said.

"The more space we have, the more people we can serve," said Janey Foust, president of Board of Directors. "We're in a great location, easily accessible by all the counties that we serve."

The food bank serves food pantries in 16 counties in southeast Missouri.

The organization plans to hold an open house of their new space some time in May.

