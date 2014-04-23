Carbondale man convicted of driving on a suspended license

A Carbondale man has been convicted by a jury of driving while his license was suspended.

The sentencing for Andre Spencer, 33, of Carbondale, is set for May 8 at 1 p.m.

According to State's Attorney Michael Carr, this is Spencer's third conviction. The latest incident took place after police spotted him driving away from Pic's Liquor on August 18. Spencer denied being in the car during the trial.

Spencer faces up to $2,500 in fines and a year in the Jackson County Jail with a minimum of 100 hours of public service.

Spencer was released on bond pending sentencing.

